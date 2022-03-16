The MSE Equity Price Index eased by 0.27% to 3,660.749 points as the declines in the share prices of HSBC, Lombard and Farsons offset the gains in Trident and MaltaPost. Meanwhile, six companies closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.09 million compared to €0.05 million yesterday.

HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 3.4% to a three-month low of €0.85 across 10,061 shares.

Within the same segment, Lombard Bank Malta plc eased by 0.5% back to the €1.85 level on trivial volumes.

The other negative performing equity today was Simonds Farsons Cisk plc as it trended 1.8% lower to the €8.20 level on 2,017 shares.

In contrast, Trident Estates plc surged by 8% to recapture the €1.48 level albeit on just 2,028 shares.

MaltaPost plc added 0.8% to the €1.19 level across 5,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc (48,490 shares) and GO plc (780 shares) ended the day unchanged at €0.78 and €3.20 respectively.

A single deal of 11,500 shares left the share price of International Hotel Investments plc at the €0.57 level.

Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at the €0.525 level on light volumes. The company is due to publish its 2021 full-year results tomorrow.

Mapfre Middlesea plc stayed at the €2.02 level across 5,000 shares.

On the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc also closed unchanged at the €0.105 level albeit on insignificant volumes.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the seventh consecutive session as it slid by a further 0.23% to a near one-month low of 1,032.023 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area continued to inch higher amid hopes that Ukraine and Russia might be closer to a ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, ahead of the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that despite the headwinds as a result of the war, the euro economy “should still grow robustly in 2022 thanks to the declining impact of the pandemic and the prospect of solid domestic demand and strong labour markets.” The ECB President also reiterated that the central bank will take “whatever action is needed” to fulfil its mandate of price and financial stability.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

www.rizzofarrugia.com