The MSE Equity Total Return Index managed to recover some lost ground during this four-day trading week, as it closed 1.7% higher at 8,183.486 points. A total of 20 equities were active, nine of which registered gains while another seven closed in the red.

Total weekly turnover declined by almost half compared to last week, as €0.9 million was traded across 168 transactions.

HSBC Bank Malta plc was up by 8%, as it closed at €0.95 – translating into a €0.07 increase. A total of 21 deals involving 95,030 shares were executed, generating a total weekly turnover of €88,615. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is up by 5.6%.

This week’s top performance was recorded by FIMBank plc, as the share price of the banking equity registered a double-digit gain of 22.2%. Four deals involving 7,000 shares pushed the price to $0.44.

Bank of Valletta plc started off the week on a positive note, as it closed the opening trading session at this week’s highest price of €0.944. However, the equity did not manage to sustain the gain, as it finished the week flat at €0.93. A total of 116,735 shares were spread over 25 transactions, worth €108,421.

Lombard Bank plc enjoyed a positive week, as it was up by 14.1% to €2.26. The equity traded twice over a spread of 1,500 shares.

Last Tuesday, Malta International Airport plc (MIA) published the traffic results for the month of January. The aviation industry is set to go through another challenging year, as MIA recorded a 90.7% drop in passenger traffic. During January, 38,938 passengers travelled through MIA, with this monthly total being comparable to the traffic handled by the airport in three days in January 2020.

The airport’s weakest traffic result since its re-opening in July 2020 comes in the wake of the implementation of new travel bans and more stringent requirements in source markets such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium. Having slid four places when compared to January 2020, the United Kingdom ranked sixth in MIA’s top market list, with Italy, Germany, France, Turkey, and Belgium all outperforming it in terms of passenger movements.

Airports Council International recently highlighted that the number of routes European airports have lost since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was fast nearing the 7,000 mark.

The same organisation issued a revised passenger traffic forecast for 2021, predicting that air traffic would remain low in the first half of the year and start recovering in the third quarter, subject to the effective roll-out of vaccinations and the partial lifting of existing travel restrictions.

The equity reached a one-month-low of €6.00 on Thursday but ended the week at €6.05 – equivalent to a 0.8% decline. This was the result of 34 deals involving 25,871 shares, worth €156,422.

Last Thursday, RS2 Software plc announced that it has authorised the submission of an application for authorisation for admissibility to listing to the Listing Authority, requesting the approval of a prospectus in relation to the issue of nearly 28.6m preference shares.

The offer, which is still subject to regulatory approval, will be available to financial intermediaries through an intermediaries’ offer, preferred applicants (being RS2 shareholders and RS2 employees) and the general public.

The equity declined by 2.9% to €1.98, as nine deals involving 12,500 shares were executed.

The most liquid equity was BMIT Technologies plc, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €250,167. A 2% fall in price was recorded, as 520,900 shares changed hands across six transactions.

Its parent company, GO plc was only active on Monday and closed unchanged at €3.44 despite reaching an intra-day-low of €3.32. Six deals involving 3,505 shares were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc was up by 2.4%, as 12,200 shares changed hands across six transactions. The equity ended the week at €0.645.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc advanced by 2%, ending the week at €2.04. This was the outcome of 20,384 shares spread over five deals.

Six deals involving 3,882 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares did not impact the previous week’s closing price of €8.00.

In the property sector, five equities were active. MIDI plc was the best performer, as it closed 8.2% higher at €0.422. This was the result of three deals involving 6,750 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc was the most liquid in the sector, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €58,805. The equity was up by 7.7%, as 108,571 shares changed ownership across 16 transactions.

Similarly, Malita Investments plc closed 2.3% higher, as three deals involving 34,528 shares were executed. The equity ended the week at €0.90.

On the other hand, Tigne’ Mall plc closed 6.5% lower at €0.72. Eight transactions involving 27,700 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, Trident Estates plc was active but closed unchanged at €1.47. A total of 2,979 shares were spread over four deals.

The worst performance for the week was recorded by Medserv plc shares as the equity lost 17%, ending the week at €0.61. The equity traded three times over a spread of 18,872 shares.

Yesterday, Mapfre Middlesea plc announced that the forthcoming Annual General Meeting shall be held on April 30, 2021. In terms of trading activity, four deals involving 3,415 shares dragged the price by 0.9% into the red, to close at €2.26.

A sole deal of 5,000 Main Street Complex plc shares pushed the price 1.6% higher to €0.498. Conversely, Harvest Technology plc lost 0.7%, ending the week at €1.47. This was the result of two transactions involving 6,890 shares.

Last Thursday, LifeStar Holding plc made reference to previous announcements, through which the market was informed of the intention of LifeStar Insurance Limited (LSI), formerly GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, to submit a formal application to the Listing Authority for the admissibility to listing of its shares on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange.

The market was furthermore informed that the company intends to offer for sale at least 25% of the shares it holds in LSI and that it intends to offer shareholders the possibility to exchange their ordinary shares in the Company for ordinary shares in LSI.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

Yesterday, MaltaPost plc held its Annual General Meeting, whereby all resolutions on the agenda were approved. The audited financial statements and the report of the directors and auditors, for the year ended September 30, 2020 were approved. Also, the declaration of a final ordinary net dividend of €0.04 per nominal €0.25 share, was approved.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index lost ground, as it closed 1% lower at 1,141.29 points. A total of 17 issues were active, four of which headed north while another 10 closed in the opposite direction. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.4% higher at €130.50.

On the other hand, the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II) lost 5.6%, ending the week at €121.25. The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index remained relatively unchanged at 1,098.68 points. Out of 49 active issues, 17 advanced while another 13 lost ground.

The best performance with a 2.9% gain was recorded by the 6% International Hotel Investments plc € 2024, as it closed at €103. Conversely, the 4% Shoreline Mall plc Secured € Bonds 2026 closed 2% lower at €99.50.

In the Prospects MTF market, nine issues were active. The 5% The Convenience Shop Holding plc Unsecured & Callable 2026-2029 was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €10,000.

