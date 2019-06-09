HSBC Malta has introduced a new system to make opening personal bank accounts in Malta and Gozo much easier.

Prospective customers can now apply online apply at whatever time of day or night. A simple online application enables images of documents to be sent directly to the bank without having to queue up in a branch.

“The bank then does all the work behind the scenes to meet compliance standards, before applicants are invited for a short welcome meeting in a branch. And just like that, they leave as an HSBC customer with a fully functional new card, account number and access to internet banking,” HSBC Malta said in a statement.

For customers opening a Premier account, this also comes with free travel cover and the HSBC Premier World Mastercard. HSBC Advance account holders receive free travel insurance and the HSBC Advance Visa Platinum card. Customers eligible for a regu­lar account enjoy free internet banking and mobile banking.

HSBC Malta head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Daniel Robinson, said: “Our customers told us opening a bank account was too difficult. We listened to their feedback and I am excited that we have launched a brand-new experience which I believe will change the way people feel about opening bank accounts in Malta and Gozo. I want to welcome new customers to HSBC and I believe the changes we have made will make this simpler, better and faster for them.”