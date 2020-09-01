HSBC Malta is providing all business clients access to insights from HSBC Europe on how to respond and rebuild after the impact of COVID-19 through a series of webinars, entitled ‘HSBC Europe: Navigating the new Norm’.

This series of webinars, available through the bank’s website https://www.business.hsbc.com.mt/, reviews the implications of COVID-19 for corporates, through the eyes of international banking experts who share their experiences and observations on the pandemic phases and the role of sustainability in restarting growth across the region.

Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta, said: “In light of the rapidly evolving situation, we strive to continue maintaining the best- quality banking service.

“As part of our efforts, through these webinars, we are also making HSBC’s international expertise available to the local business community and providing insights into the current and potential future implications of COVID-19. In particular, these webinars are providing thought leadership on areas such as supply chain disruption and risk management.”

For more information or to watch webinar replays from the series ‘HSBC Europe: Navigating the New Norm’, visit https://www.business.hsbc.com/hsbc-in-europe/covid-response.