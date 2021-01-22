HSBC's Rabat branch will reopen on Monday, following a temporary closure caused by the COVID pandemic.



The branch will now operate on a teller-less basis, while advisors will assist customers with the bank’s full range of products and services.



“Although recent months have highlighted the convenience and reliability of digital banking platforms, the ability for customers to discuss their financial needs in person is, and will remain, a crucial part of HSBC’s service. Therefore, while we continue to encourage customers to use digital platforms as much as possible, we are also moving forward with the reopening, in a safe manner, of our branch in Rabat on Monday 25 January and, in due course, to the reopening of our Gzira branch," Crawford Prentice, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking said in a statement.

