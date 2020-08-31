HSBC Malta is providing all business clients access to insights from HSBC Europe on how to respond to COVID-19 through a series of webinars called HSBC Europe: Navigating the new Norm.

Through this series of webinars, available here, international banking experts share their experiences and observations on the pandemic and sustainability.

“In light of the rapidly evolving situation, we strive to continue maintaining the best quality banking service," Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Malta, said.

"Through these webinars we are also making HSBC’s international expertise available to the local business community and providing insights into the current and potential future implications of COVID-19. In particular, these webinars are providing thought leadership on areas such as supply chain disruption and risk management.”

