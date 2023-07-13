9H Digital, a Malta-based digital solutions group, has been recognised as the a qualified HubSpot Partner for Malta by the HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program.

This means Malta now joins the list of countries where HubSpot provides its marketing platform, with over 100,000 customers spread across more than 120 countries.

HubSpot is a CRM platform that connects in one place whatever scaling companies need to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

It offers a wide range of software products and tools designed to help businesses attract and engage customers and its product suite includes CRM, marketing automation, sales enablement, customer service, and content management systems.

Chief strategy officer at 9H Digital Zak Borg said the partnership could propel digital transformation investment in Malta.

“This is a huge leap in the journey towards our clients driving business growth, especially in challenging economic conditions," he said.

To qualify for the Partner status, the 9H Digital team had to complete a series of rigorous requirements including specific certifications, professional development standards and overall expertise as proven by the firm's ongoing success in generating and retaining successful client relationships in the digital ecosystem.

9H Digital’s area of expertise lies in providing and adapting solutions like HubSpot’s offering of comprehensive CRM solutions, including onboarding and implementation services for the entire HubSpot CRM suite and all of its hubs across sales, marketing, service, operations, and web content management.