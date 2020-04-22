A huge farm complex being built in a previously untouched valley in Bidnija was approved after getting the green light from the Agricultural Advisory Committee, Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has told Parliament.

The massive farm, covering an area of almost 3,200 square metres in the middle of Wied Tal-Ħżejjen, one of few remaining untouched valleys in Malta, was given the green light in February 2019 by the Planning Authority’s subcommittee which deals with ODZ developments, chaired by Elizabeth Ellul.

Answering a parliamentary question put by the Nationalist Party’s Environment spokesperson David Thake, Farrugia said that the farm will house just over 60 sheep once completed. He said it was only one floor above ground level although the height, like in similar farms, was higher than a residential building.

The fact that the project was on a slope made it appear higher, he admitted.

The permit for the building was granted despite objections by the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage. The project was, however, recommended for approval by the case officer responsible for the application because it was in line with rural policy.

The Environment and Resources Authority had "considerable" concerns about the sheep farm's location in an untouched valley Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In its representation, ERA had remarked about the size of the project and the fact that it was out of context with its surroundings.

“There is considerable concern with regards to the proposed siting of the farm. The introduction of this built development, the scale of which would be out of context with the surrounding rural landscape is not favourable in this area,” the authority said in its objection.

It had continued: “In principle, proposals for new farms should be sited in area that are less sensitive and should first seek existing historical structures or change of use of disused/abandoned farms.”

Asked about the project which was taking the resemblance of a hotel or agri-tourism rather than a sheep farm, and whether any complaints had been received, a Planning Authority spokeswoman said the development was in line with the approved permits.

She said the development, which is covered by a permit, includes a sheep farm with ancillary office, restroom, fodder store, manure clamp and cheeselet production area. A greenhouse with underlying reservoir were also approved at the back.



She said the Planning Authority’s enforcement officers were monitoring the site, and so far, no complaint has been registered. To date, no planning application was submitted to convert the approved site into an agri-tourism accommodation, she added.