Ongoing roadworks close to a Mellieħa bathing spot has sparked residents’ concerns after large concrete blocks were placed in the water, obstructing shallow rock pools popular among locals during the summer months.

Located further outwards of Għadira Bay, the small pebbled beach at Dawret it-Tunnara has been subject to works on the adjacent road since summer last year, residents told Times of Malta.

Recently, large concrete blocks, which exceed the height of the shoreline, were placed in the water, spiking concern that the swimming spot would be permanently obstructed by the barrier.

Residents lamented that if made permanent the intervention would be an eyesore on a previously untouched piece of the Mellieħa coastline and would impede enjoyment of the area by locals looking for a quiet bathing spot.

“This project is like the great wall of Mellieħa, I don’t know why authorities are hell-bent on making an eyesore out of what has been a haven for our families for so long. These oversized blocks need to be changed,” said one woman, who preferred not to be named.

She added that the removal of a cluster of natural rocks had removed access to the shallow rock pools below.

“Parents used to allow their children to move freely in the area because due to the formation of the rocks they would not need to step into the road to get into the rock pools. I myself spent countless hours fishing and playing there, and it is heartbreaking to see that other children will not be able to do so.”

Another resident of Triq Dawret it-Tunnara expressed frustration that residents were not consulted and questioned the necessity of the project.

“Without conducting the necessary studies and due conside­ra­tion to the surroundings, this is the result, the monstrosity of a useless onshore wall 15 feet from away from the sea, totally covering the natural beauty,” he said.

“It all adds up to the uglification of Malta and Mellieħa, reducing our quality of life. These huge concrete screens must be lowered.”

Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef told Times of Malta that the local council had formally requested the lowering of the walls and for access to the coast to remain open for residents.

“The authorities’ reason for undertaking this project was to improve the road surface and construct breakwaters to prevent potential damage during the winter period.

“However, what worries me is the habit that the authorities seem to have of destroying pristine land and protected coastal zones,” Micallef said.

“It is obvious that there is no balance between the projects being carried out and respect for local residents. I cannot understand why the concrete walls are being done in this manner.

“Are there any studies that confirm the need for such walls in this area? Is there any consideration for access to the coastal area? Will the authorities take into consideration the concerns of the residents and ensure that the wall is reinstated in a way that complements the overall area?”

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said that works in the area were part of a €350,000 upgrade to the road’s pre-existing retaining wall, which had suffered considerable damage over the years and had caused parts of the road to cave in.

IM said that necessary permits were filed to rebuild the road with a better design and stronger materials which had been subject to public consultation and which received no objections. An information meeting for residents was also organised to better explain the project.

“The new retaining wall’s improved design includes a curved sea-facing surface to reflect waves away from the buildings, reducing the impact of sea erosion on their facades, whilst also reducing the occurrence of flooding during storms. The plans approved by the Planning Authority include the reconstruction of the retaining wall to a height of one metre, for increased pedestrian safety,” the spokespersons said.

“However, following continued discussions with owners of ground floor properties in this road, Infrastructure Malta modified these plans to lower the height of parts of the one-metre wall and decrease its visual impact on their sea views.”

Reconstruction works will be finished by summer and no work will take place during the summer months, with the coast remaining fully accessible, they added. The second phase of the project will continue in October.