Some 128 tonnes of recyclable glass were collected by WasteServ last Friday, an increase of more than 58 per cent compared to the same collection day last September.

WasteServ said the increase showed people's commitment to waste separation ahd the environment. It thanked GreenPak and GreenMT, the private schemes responsible for the glass collection, and the local councils involved.

It said it would continue to intensify an educational campaign started recently to encourage the general public to continue separating their glass, take it out for collection in reusable containers such as old buckets, reusable wooden and plastic crates, or waste containers such as those provided by the company.

Infographic: WasteServ.