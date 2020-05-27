A huge majority of people oppose the takeover of the Miżieb and L-Aħrax woodlands by the FKNK hunters' federation, a coalition of NGOs said on Wednesday.

The Spazji Miftuħa group said that 95% of respondents to a survey it ran, rue lack of transparency in negotiations being held between the government and the FKNK.

The survey, with over 680 respondents taking part, is hosted on spazjimiftuha.org.

The key findings are:

90% disagree with the hunting lobby being granted management of the sites;

Over 95% disagree with restricting access to Aħrax and Miżieb;

95% think the proposal to hand over Aħrax and Miżieb to the FKNK is not transparent;

99% of the respondents think the public deserves more access to more open spaces.

“The results of this survey are clear for all to see. The general public is opposed to government giving two massive public open spaces to an interest group that represents only its own members,” the coalition said.

“In addition to over 15,500 signatures against this secretive deal, we can now say that our arguments are backed up by numbers. Tellingly, almost all respondents (99%) are in favour of more open public spaces being made accessible to the population, not the other way round.”

Spazji Miftuħa was set up a month ago and is backed by 60 groups and organisations.