On the eve of tomorrow’s strike by educators in all State and Church schools, as ordered by the MUT, most educators have already decided which course of action to take.

The natural decision for most educators is to strike to improve their status, which, in this dispute, means a better financial package.

When I first joined the teaching profession more than 20 years ago, there was an ongoing dispute between the MUT and the government. I listened attentively to the conversations on the matter in staffrooms to try to understand the reason behind the impasse.

Based on what was being said at the time, it was a dispute which affected only a group of educators and not all. Yet, the union ordered a strike for all educators and a sense of unity was felt immediately upon the strike announcement.

Most conversations among educators at the time were focused on the strike and the need to put our foot down and support the union.

I was still on probation and a colleague had warned me to be careful about striking. Others vociferously told me and a couple of colleagues that we should strike nonetheless because the union will protect us.

I proudly participated in the strike. I do not recall what the striking educators and the union gained through this industrial action but the sense of collegiality and pride felt during the strike was very rewarding.

The day following the strike, we learnt that there was just one teacher who had reported for work. He was the one who tried to ‘advise’ us to be careful about striking due to probation.

He was spiteful most of the time, disagreeing with the school management and stating repeatedly that the situation at school had never been worse, while urging colleagues to oppose everything.

Yet, when it came to collective action, he shied away due to his opposition to everything and everyone, including the union representing him.

The situation I experienced as a young teacher may still be experienced by educators.

In today’s dispute, there is, however, one clear and unequivocal reason to strike and it affects all educators and not just a group: the request for an improved status through a better financial package.

Educators’ support of the MUT has been overwhelming and the extent of tomorrow’s strike shows this.

Nonetheless, there are still attempts by some to derail the planned industrial action.

I will quote some of the excuses received directly by the MUT: “We don’t know why we are striking” – it is concerning if, by now, an educator does not know the reason for the strike; “MUT has not revealed the figures being negotiated” – they are called negotiations for a reason since both sides need to keep their cards close to their chest; “I shall lose a day’s salary” – a day’s salary loss is nothing compared to the financial gain that follows; “I am not a member of MUT”– the strike affects all educators whether MUT members or not and the MUT will protect all educators following the strike.

Gone are the days when a strike would be called for the benefit of a small group of educators as happened at the start of my teaching years.

However, there cannot be any excuses or shying away when our target affects all educators.

It is for this reason that the MUT is calling on all educators in State and Church schools to take part in tomorrow’s strike.

Marco Bonnici is president of the Malta Union of Teachers.