Tensions ran high at the murder trial of Hugo Chetcuti on Friday as the victim’s brother-in-law cried, shouted and gestured while testifying and blamed himself for being an “idiot” by giving the accused another chance.

"My brother-in-law used to tell us to forgive, much as he himself did," wept Noel Falzon, a former operations manager at Bacco. He also used to look over the businessman’s other commercial establishments.

Falzon was testifying at the trial by jury of 39-year-old Bojan Cmelik, a Serbian national accused of causing the death of the 52-year-old Chetcuti, who he allegedly stabbed on July 6, 2018.

“Hugo was my god. He accepted me 21 years ago. He took him away from me," Falzon said as he pointed at Cmelik, seated at the dock.

"Why? Why,” shouted Falzon, despairingly, shaking his head as he bent over the witness stand behind the protective shield as the stunned jurors looked on.

After regaining his breath, Falzon continued.

Giving Cmelik a second chance

He explained how he first got to know the accused’s brother, Adam Mitic, who was one of his best bartenders but unable to speak English.

So when Bojan Cmelik (formerly Mitic) was fired from Hugo’s Terrace for failing to report for work on New Year’s Eve, Falzon decided to “give him another chance” and accepted Adam’s request for a job for his English-speaking brother.

His language fluency would also come in useful with other workers who did not speak English, a difficulty that had prompted management to introduce an English-speaking policy.

“That’s how I know this one here,” Falzon said, seemingly unwilling to pronounce the accused’s name.

“That’s what our boss told us. This one (again indicating Cmelik) took him away from us. Hugo told us to be kind. People who know Hugo Chetcuti, not those who talk bla bla bla… know that,” he said, breaking down in tears and putting his hands to his head.

Falzon went on to explain that he had not wished to return to the witness stand following his previous experience before the magistrates’ court.

“Why should I come here if last time this guy was laughing at me in court,” he shouted.

“Nobody is laughing at you Mr Falzon,” Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja calmly interrupted, asking the witness to calm down and take his time.

Falzon then said that the victim sometimes caught people stealing from him and still gave them a chance.

He explained how his nephew had convinced him to seek therapy in Spain to help him face the jury as a witness.

“My nephews took me to therapy in Spain and they helped me cope with this situation before you, the judge, the jury and Bojan Cmelik. Thank you Luke. The Spanish place was good. It worked. I think I’m doing a good job,” Falzon said.

Witness: 'This Mr Nobody took Hugo away'

He said that Chetcuti was his god.

“He accepted me 21 years ago… [Cmelik] took him away from me. Why? Why,” Falzon cried, his voice again in crescendo.

This “Mr Nobody” took Hugo away, the brother-in-law insisted as he called himself a “fool” and an “idiot” to have accepted him.

Falzon said that the accused had once told him that his mother was very grateful for what he had done for her sons.

After a brief pause, just enough to catch his breath and regain composure, the agitated witness recounted an episode when he had an issue with the accused over some lockers at the workplace.

RELATED STORIES Court hears of Chetcuti's surgical complications following surgery

“That was the only issue I had with Cmelik,” he said.

“He knows me fully. He was with me for a long time. I stopped him because of his attitude. I wouldn’t accept it. Even when he was twice his current size let alone now, this Mr Nobody,” Falzon shouted unable to calm down.

“Take a breath,” urged the judge as he asked if there were any further questions.

There were none so the witness was escorted out of the room under security, his eyes fixed on the man seated at the dock, turning round for one last look before exiting the courtroom.

“Ladies and gentlemen you deserve a break,” said the judge, as he suspended the hearing.

The sitting is ongoing.