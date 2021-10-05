The trial by jury of the man accused of murdering Paceville business tycoon Hugo Chetcuti began on Tuesday.

Twelve men and women who will decide the fate of Bojan Cmelik were selected the previous day, on Monday, but had to undergo a COVID-19 test before the trial could begin.

In a lengthy introductory speech, Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja explained the jurors’ role to them and told them what they are to expect throughout the course of the trial.

“You are now serving as judges. Not professional judges, but you will come to a decision nonetheless,” he said.

The jurors, Bugeja said, would have to decide whether Cmelik is guilty of the charges, based on the facts, and without “falling into the trap of prejudice”.

“You are the triers of fact. You will go through the facts presented to you a decision.”

Bojan Cmelik escorted to court in 2018. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Chetcuti, 52, was arguably Malta’s most famous nightclub entrepreneur, having taken over much of clubbing district Paceville over the previous decade.

He was stabbed outside one of his own venues on Triq Santa Rita, Paceville, on a busy Friday night in July 2018.

Chetcuti had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in critical condition having lost a lot of blood. His condition stabilised after undergoing surgery, but he died of complications a few days later.

Cmelik, 39, a Serbian national, was charged with the attack after the police chased him from Paceville to Sliema on the night of the attack. He had been found him in possession of a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

The compilation of evidence against Cmelik has already heard how, according to Serbian authorities, Cmelik had changed his surname from Mitic before leaving Serbia.

According to previous media reports, Mitic had changed his name after he spent time in jail in Serbia for armed robbery.

The accused used to work for Chetucti at two of his Paceville establishments, Bacco’s and Hugo’s Terrace.

He was fired once for failing to turn up to work but was rehired, only to be let go again because of conflicts with his co-workers.

The stabbing was caught on CCTV cameras.

Cmelik is being represented by legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Mario Spiteri are appearing part civille on behalf of the Chetcuti family.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.