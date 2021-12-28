Hugo Hernan Maradona, the brother of Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona, has passed away suddenly at age of 52 following a cardiac arrest, reports in Italy said.

The news of Hugo Hernan Maradona’s death comes just a few weeks after the Argentine had been in Malta to conduct a training camp for young players at the Qormi FC nursery this month.

Hugo Maradona passed away at his home in Monte di Procida in Naples despite the intervention of paramedics who could do nothing to save his life.

