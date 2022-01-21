Tottenham announced on Friday that France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract at the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month but has committed his future to Tottenham in a deal that runs until 2024.

It was widely reported on Thursday that the World Cup winner had agreed a new contract with the London club and they made an official announcement early on Friday.

