Nico Hulkenberg will replace fellow German Mick Schumacher at Haas in 2023, the U.S. Formula One team announced Thursday.

"Hulkenberg (35), a Formula 1 veteran with 181 career starts and a 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans race winner with Porsche, makes his full-time return to the sport next year," Haas wrote in a statement released ahead of the final race of the season this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Hulkenberg will partner 30-year-old Dane Kevin Magnussen.

Haas did not specify the length of the contract.

Hulkenberg drove for Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault. He has not had a regular seat since leaving Renault in 2019 but was a Covid replacement for Racing Point/Aston Martin the last two seasons.

Click here for full story