Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Sunday appealed to the faithful to resist a “culture of waste” that made it acceptable to cast people, including the unborn, aside.

Scicluna was referring to the IVF bill approved by Parliament on Wednesday, opposed by just three Nationalist MPs.

The new legislation will allow genetic testing prior to implantation to enable doctors to look out for certain conditions such as Huntington’s Disease.

In an homily at the Benedictine nuns monastery of St Scholastica in Vittoriosa, he asked whether anyone not born “perfect” should be discarded.

Scicluna praised the Dar tal-Providenza for its work and noted that there was a time in Europe when people such as the residents of the Dar tal-Providenza were killed.

And now there were those who wanted the right to kill unborn babies - “there is nothing worse than this culture of waste”. One must have a greater sense of human dignity.

The Archbishop decried those who deemed abortion to be a fundamental right, insisting that one must have a greater sense of human dignity, he said.

Scicluna asked what sense did it make to be concerned about people dying in warns but then expect to have the right to kill babies in the womb.

He appealed to the people to always choose love, whatever the law may state. Even if abortion is permitted in all countries in Europe, everyone was free to make their own choice, the archbishop said.