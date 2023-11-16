Accusations are flying between a cat café and the management of San Vincenz De Paul (SVDP) where the cattery is located.

The management of the elderly home claimed on Thursday that the cat café is dirty and is hosting more than double the maximum 120 cats the premises should keep.

SVDP's statement came after Animal Guardians Malta, the group in charge of the cattery, described the home's management and the active ageing ministry as "human monsters" who want to "wipe out our cats" to make way for a petting farm.

Cat Café Malta houses abused and neglected cats who can then be adopted.

"We are doing our very best to fight against these human monsters and protect our cats. We know that unless they give us another land and set it up as nicely as we did here, all our lovely rescues will be killed," the NGO said.

Animal Guardians said SVDP blocked a service road to the Cat Café, which means the elderly and people with disabilities cannot visit the sanctuary.

The organisation said SVDP management is responsible for removing the garbage outside the cattery and since the skips were not provided, had nowhere to dump garbage.

Cat café comments 'fallacious' - SVDP

SVDP said the cat organisation's comments were "fallacious and devious".

They said that an agreement between SVDP and Animal Guardians Malta to run a cattery of 120 cats expired in 2019 and the NGO has repeatedly declined to renew it.

"It is abundantly clear that the organisation was and remains in breach of several clauses in this agreement like lack of cleanliness, unpleasant smells and disorganisation in the upkeeping of the premises, and also the fact that the number of cats today amount to 300 cats."

Despite the fact that skips were provided, litter and waste are dumped outside the premises, SVDP said.

"Bags containing rancid food, excrement, dead animals and maggots are attracting vermin and obstructing the passageway, giving rise to health and safety concerns," they said.

The elderly home's management cannot access the cafe's interior after the locks were changed, which SVDP said is "in clear breach of conditions".

"The situation also raises concerns about animal welfare. Multiple inspections by the relevant authorities can attest to these failings, which have never been properly addressed," they said.