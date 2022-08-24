Social worker and vociferous human rights activist Omar Rababah has had his motorbike targeted by vandals who severed the throttle of his motorbike.

Rababah said that he believes the vandalism is the work of someone who did not take too kindly to his public stand on social issues, including integration and migration.

The activist discovered the damage when he was unable to start his motorbike, which was parked in Gżira, after he went some days without using it.

He took the bike to his mechanic, who traced the fault to the throttle cable, which was cut with a tool.

“Thank God it was not the brakes, as I could have been killed,” he added.

Rababah shared a photo of the cut cable on Facebook, saying he forgave whoever it was.

A social worker at the Migrant Learners’ Unit, Rababah is known for taking on Islamophobic and racist commentators and for being quite vocal about it.

He recently called out Syrian nationals involved in a brawl in Ħamrun, but also the authorities for failing to come up with a “serious integration programme”, despite applying for European funds.

He said he was fed up with token ceremonies and meetings that did not lead to any practical solution.

On Wednesday he also lamented that a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Marsa and Ħamrun mayors did not include the participation of migrants, community leaders of ethnic minorities and NGOs, whom, he said, should be involved in finding a solution to the locality’s issues.

The mayors, he said, opted for a populist stand that ensured their re-election, while migrants were not eligible to vote.

Born in Malta to a Syrian father and Maltese mother, the 30-year-old is also a hands-on human rights activist, having dedicated his postgrad studies to the experience of Muslim students in Malta, checks in on vulnerable people in his free time, volunteers with local NGOs and in the past also coached a group of international amateur footballers.