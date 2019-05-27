The Human Rights Platform at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Laws recently hosted a lunch to honour David Zammit, winner of the 2018 Human Rights award, and to thank award judges pro-rector Godfrey Baldacchino, Giovanni Bonello and Richard Rubenstein for their service.

The Human Rights Platform has also issued a call for applications to the 2019 award, which may be viewed at http://www.um.edu.mt/laws/programmes/human_rights.

Dr Zammit will deliver a public lecture on the winning submission, entitled ‘Vernacularising Asylum Law in Malta’, on October 22.

For more information, contact the secretary to the Human Rights Platform, Luke Scicluna, on e-mail humanrights.laws@um.edu.mt or call 2340 3753.