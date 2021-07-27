A self-confessed human trafficker was jailed for three years on Tuesday after admitting to assisting the illegal movement of persons in and out of Malta.

Omar Adam, a 26-year old Somali national living at Zabbar, was arrested following a tip-off to police.

He was charged with having, on July 20 and the preceding months, received payment for assisting people to enter or leave Malta by unlawful means, knowingly making a false declaration in a public document and giving false information.

In view of the accused’s early guilty plea and after hearing submissions on punishment, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned him to a 3-year effective jail term.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.