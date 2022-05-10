A visual art exhibition by Joseph Bugeja, Franco Navarro and Sara Pace is currently on at the Volunteer Centre in Rabat, as part of Dark Malta Festival.

The three artists worked together on different themes that fit the concept of the festival, which was held between April 22 and 24 and featured international metal/industrial and Gothic rock bands.

Sklavenmoral by Franco Navarro

Bugeja focused on the seven deadly sins. One of his works features a female figure symbolising Malta and the sins and vices committed by socie­ty to the detriment of the island.

On the other hand, Navarro’s work is inspired by Dante’s Inferno (Hell) and takes a twisted psychological interpretation of the poem.

Pace was inspired by the Apoca­lypse and is displaying a number of pen and ink drawings portraying human vices such as greed and gluttony.

The exhibition runs until Sunday. It is open daily until Friday from 4 to 9 pm and on weekends from 10am to noon and from 4 to 10 pm.

The festival was organised in collaboration with Hades Events.