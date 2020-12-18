The humanitarian NGO MOAS has donated books, game consoles, video games, TVs, board games and toiletries to unaccompanied minors in Malta.

With the help of the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers, it delivered the items to centres in Malta, where the children, most of whom are teenagers, can use them in the common areas to socialise and have some fun in such challenging times.

MOAS hopes that the book donation will see the creation of a library in the centres - a space of intercultural and interreligious dialogue where friendship and peace can flourish.

“We would like to spread a message of hope, brotherhood and love. We wish to make Christmas a moment of happiness and joy," MOAS director Regina Catrambone said.

"In these difficult times, MOAS is grateful to Betclic Group, and all our donors for their support, as it is paramount to show solidarity toward the most vulnerable. We hope that this initiative of creative cooperation helps improve the integration of these children and adolescents so that they will have the chance to create a future and become a meaningful part of society."