There is no known risk of illness in humans from exposure to ducks at Salina infected with Asian flu, the government has assured.

The Resources Authority said on Thursday that scores of ducks which have been dying at Salina have been infected with Avian Flu and Salmonella. Some 20 dead ducks were collected by the Cleansing Department on Thursday alone.

The feral domesticated ducks are not native to the Maltese Islands.

In a statement on Friday, the government said the situation was being monitored closely and the appropriate actions were being taken by veterinary authorities.

The public, the government said, was solicited to always take the necessary precautions when dealing with animals.