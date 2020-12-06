When José Mourinho took over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur just over a year ago he wasn’t exactly universally welcomed by the club’s fans.

A few were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt, and an even smaller portion actually thought it was a good move. But the vast majority were decidedly underwhelmed by the arrival of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.

I read comment after comment from supporters describing it as a backwards step, with many insisting José’s tactics were negative and outdated, especially in comparison to the departed Mauricio Pochettino.

Twelve months on and Spurs are top of the league, playing entertaining and attacking football and, whisper it quietly, they may actually be in with a realistic shout of challenging for the title.

I wonder how those anti-José fans are feeling now? A little humbled perhaps? Slightly embarrassed to look back at their venomous tweets and enraged Facebook posts?

I’m not going to blow my own trumpet (primarily because it’s been so long since it was blown, I have no idea where I put it) but I had said at the time that Spurs and Mourinho looked like a match made in heaven.

There was something about this particular football marriage that just felt like the right relationship at the right time – an underachieving club with good resources, a great squad and a superb stadium and a manager with a glorious past but serious doubts over his present and future.

José arrived in London with a point to prove, and it looks like he is letting nothing get in the way of doing just that.

Of course, I do understand the supporters’ dismay at the removal of Pochettino, a young manager with a passion for slick football. In his seven years at the club he did a lot of good.

But, at the end of the day, football is all about achievements and, while he did regularly qualify for the Champions League and even make it to a final, the Argentine didn’t put any trophies in the cabinet.

Spurs like to believe they are one of the big boys of English and European football. But in order to be truly accepted as such you need to be winning things. Finishing in the top four – whatever Pochettino might have believed – is not a trophy in itself.

And winning things is exactly what José brings to the table. Even if he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea as a manager, nobody can deny that he is a serial winner. Even at those clubs where he has been a ‘failure’, he has still won a cup or two.

And that sort of determination to succeed is exactly what a club like Spurs needed. Pretty football is all well and good, but if it means a constant stream of near misses, then what’s the point? What’s the endgame?

As an added bonus for Spurs and their fans, it seems they haven’t had to sacrifice attractive football in return for more ambition. Rather, this new and improved version of himself, Mourinho is much more adventurous in his approach. His teams will always know how to defend solidly – it’s in his genes – but it does seem he has upgraded his tactics to a more modern and fluid form of football.

Spurs look far more like potential champions than they ever did under Pochettino

Of course, we are only a quarter of the way into the season and it would be daft to get carried away by the league table at this point. There is plenty of time for everything to go pear shaped and those doubting fans to be ultimately vindicated.

But for now, Spurs look far more like potential champions than they ever did under Pochettino – beating Manchester City and drawing with Chelsea were two recent results that show they mean business.

José himself has played down their chances of winning the league. “We are not even in the race, so we are not a horse. We are just a pony,” he said after the Stamford Bridge game.

But that sort of comment is typical of Mourinho and his psychological warfare. Nobody in recent Premier League history has been better at playing with the minds of his opponents than the former Special One.

He has made it an art form, and if he believes playing down Spurs’ chances will actually help them, that’s exactly what he will tell the press. But I bet you the message in the dressing room is rather different.

These are potentially exciting times for Spurs. Ultimately, they might not end their wait for the title this season. But I certainly wouldn’t bet against it happening at some point during José’s time at Tottenham.

The club’s fans should be thankful that while they may not have the manager they wanted, they did get the manager they needed.

Time for Schumacher II to shine

Most of the talk in the Formula 1 world last week was, inevitably, about Romain Grosjean’s spectacular crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Having watched replays of the incident it still seems remarkable that the Frenchman came out of that fiery disaster with just minor burns to his hands. And probably a damp patch on the front of his suit.

The sport has taken massive strides in driver safety over the last decade or two, and Romain’s escape from serious injury is testament to the success of these precautions.

However, away from Grosjean’s spectacular crash, another F1 story was breaking that was equally capable of making the headlines – the news that Michael Schmuacher’s son, Mick, is joining the sport next season.

It was announced midweek that Schumacher Jr will be driving for Haas, effectively replacing Grosjean.

Unfortunate timing, considering the Frenchman was still recovering, but it was probably planned well before Romain parked his car inside a wall.

The 21-year-old Mick has arrived on the F1 scene via a sensible route – proving his driving talent in Formulas 2 and 3. And that was very wise management as he could easily have used his name to muscle his way into the top level of motorsport earlier.

Of course, comparisons with his father are still going to be inevitable but rather than trying to hide from it and pretend it isn’t happening, Mick is proud of his father’s incredible achievements, describing him as “my idol and very special”.

I already like this kid’s approach. Now let’s see if he knows how to drive.

