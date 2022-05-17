A remarkable season ended in the perfect way for Floriana with the conquest of the 21st FA Trophy in their history at the expense of arch-rivals Valletta.

Jan Busuttil had given Floriana an early lead in Sunday’s final but the Citizens managed to level matters with a Mario Fontanella penalty that sent the match into extra-time.

Here, Floriana looked set for a frustrating afternoon when Busuttil missed a penalty in extra-time but substitute Andrei Ciolacu produced a stunning finish to give the Greens a 2-1 win to the delight of their fans.

Under the guidance of Italian tactician Gianluca Atzori, boasting Serie A experience as a coach, the Greens thrived against the odds and produced some of the best football in the domestic scene.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta