Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller made their return to international football after a two-year exile on Wednesday as Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark in a friendly warm-up ahead of Euro 2020.

Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus gave the Germans a second-half lead in Innsbruck.

RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen equalised for Denmark after a superb pass from Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen.

