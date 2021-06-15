A Mats Hummels own goal was enough to hand France a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday as the world champions made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign by dominating in Munich.

Hummels turned the ball into his own net in the 20th minute, which ultimately decided the contest.

France deserved the win, with both Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema having second-half goals ruled offside while Adrien Rabiot also hit the post for Les Bleus.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.