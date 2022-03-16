Mats Hummels has been passed fit after recovering from Covid and could return for Borussia Dortmund in their re-arranged Bundesliga game at mid-table Mainz on Wednesday.

An away win for second-placed Dortmund would see the visitors trim the lead of Bayern Munich in Germany’s top flight to four points.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose hopes his chief defender Hummels will feature.

“He has cleared and passed all the medical tests. We will see if he can play,” Rose said of Hummels Tuesday.

