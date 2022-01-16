Hundreds of people on Sunday took part in the biggest protest so far in Malta against rules meant to control the spread of COVID-19.

They walked from the parliament building to the palace in Valletta, protesting over regulations that come into force on Monday requiring people to produce an updated vaccination certificate, including the booster shot, to enter most venues.

Similar protests against vaccination certificates have been held in many European capitals.

As they walked down Republic Street, many of those present shouted “liberty”, and “no green pass”.

They carried signs saying “Is it really about health?”, “the vaccine is poison” and “my body is not state owned”.

They argued that rules such as those coming into force on Monday should not be mandatory, not least because they discriminated.

Most wore COVID masks and police were seen approaching those who didn't.

One of the protest’s organisers, Raymond Ambrogio, called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to repeal the measures.

“Prime Minister, you are the one who makes all the decisions,” he said.“If Chris Fearne doesn’t like it, he can resign. These are the actions of a dictatorship.” The mention of Health Minister Chris Fearne’s names elicited loud booing from the people gathered.

Other speakers hit out at health care officials and politicians for “taking away our freedom ”.

Fearne defended the new measures last week, pointing out that more than 70% of the population would have received the booster shot by Monday, and exceptions were being made for many of those who couldn't, such as those who tested positive recently.

The Nationalist Party last week came out against the rules, saying that they do not strike the right balance between public health and people’s freedoms, given that two-thirds of the adult population has already received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Organisers of Sunday's protest included Partit Popolari and ABBA, the Freedom Movement, Liberta, European United for Freedom and Parents United.