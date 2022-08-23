Hundreds of people have gathered for the Moscow funeral of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual who was killed in a car bombing that Russia blames on Ukraine.

Alexander Dugin -- a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign who has claimed to be close to President Vladimir Putin -- may have been the intended target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

Ukraine denies any involvement.

Mourners, many carrying flowers, paid their respects to Dugina at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre on Tuesday where her black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket.

Mourners attend the funeral of Daria Dugina. Video: AFP

Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter's coffin.

"She died for the people, for Russia, at the front. The front -- it is here," Dugin said at the start of the ceremony.

Dugina was killed Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.

Investigators work on the place of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina. Photo: Russian Investigative Committee handout

Russia says Ukrainian intelligence was behind the attack -- a claim dismissed by Kyiv.

Dugin, 60, gained prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of Soviet rule.

A regular feature on Russian television, the heavily bearded intellectual with the air of a prophet claimed he had an ideological influence on Putin.

Putin has become increasingly hostile towards the West and some see Dugin's hand in this, calling him "Putin's Rasputin" or "Putin's brain".

While Putin has never publicly supported him, on Monday the Kremlin released a message of condolences from the president, denouncing the "vile crime" that killed Dugina.

Dugina followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin television channels including Russia Today and Tsargrad.