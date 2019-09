Sunday was a good day for bikers.

A large number of them took part in the annual pilgrimage to Zabbar to celebrate the feast of Our lady of Graces, while an equally large number took part in a ride to Ta' Pinu church in Gozo for Mass in memory of bikers who lost their life on the road.

The Gozo event (below) was organised by Bikers for Charity and raised €1,620 for Puttinu Cares Foundation.