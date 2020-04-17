Hundreds of Maltese nationals and residents are still waiting to be repatriated, days after an initial deadline for their return passed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo confirmed around 355 people have yet to make their way home and that their situation is complicated because most are in non-European countries.

A number are waiting to be flown to Malta from countries like the Philippines, Peru, India as well as African countries, the minister said.

To facilitate the process, Bartolo said the authorities have set up agreements with the German government and Lufthansa so that when the airline repatriates Germans, it allocates some of its seats to the Maltese.

“We paid for those leaving our island so it’s only fair that we get some assistance,” Bartolo said.

A total of 1,200 people have already been repatriated back to the island. An initial deadline of April 12 was set for Maltese nationals and residents to return.

The minister also said thousands of foreigners living in Malta had approached the government for assistance. An estimated 2,603 are waiting to be flown back home.

Earlier this month, it launched a repatriation scheme available to EU citizens and third-country nationals who have been staying in Malta.

The government has helped 4,700 residents and tourists to return to Italy, Germany and other countries. People from Albania, Bosnia, Serbia and North Macedonia had also asked for help, although some of those countries had organised repatriation flights for their citizens.

“Then you also have people from India, Nepal, Pakistan…there are thousands. It is a big headache but we will tackle this issue,” Bartolo said.

“Some of these people are living in difficult conditions because they have lost their jobs and have to pay rent and they have to live. We have to help these people and this is a way to thank them for their contribution to our economy’s growth.”

All inbound and outbound flights have been suspended since March 21 as part of Malta’s efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak. This meant that a number of airlines have been forced to ground entire fleets.