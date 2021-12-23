Hundreds of people were seen queuing for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the University of Malta on Thursday morning.

People flocked to take the booster as the number of coronavirus cases spiralled reaching a record 733 new cases.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday Health Ministry Chris Fearne said that booster take-up was high across all age groups offered the jab so far. Registration is currently opened to those over 35 and will be extended to over 18s as from Monday. People can register through the website vaccin.gov.mt. 182,000 people have already received the jab, 41% of the total.

Fearne also announced measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus and encouraging booster uptake. He pointed out that the booster was crucial to tackling the spread of COVID-19, especially the more contagious Omicron variant. The health authorities have confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Malta.

From January 17, only those with a valid vaccine certificate will be allowed access various establishments including bars and restaurants.

Vaccination certificates will be valid for three months for those who have had the second dose and valid for another nine months after the third jab. For under 18s, the vaccine certificate will remain valid for a year.