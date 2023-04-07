Hundreds of people joined forces in a 17-kilometre walk on Thursday night to collect funds for Puttinu Cares.

Participants in the now traditional walk strolled, jogged or rarn along Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida and Pietà, finishing at the Floriana Granaries.

Each participants donated €10 in aid of Puttinu.

The walk, the brainchild of Joe Vella, started in 2004 as a way to celebrate the traditional seven church visits on Maundy Thursday.

Vella decided to take on the challenge of walking and visiting different churches throughout the night, alongside his then-daughter’s boyfriend, now husband, Roderick Farrugia.

More friends and family members started to join over the years and Vella estimates that more than €1 million have been collected throughout the years.

A Puttinu Cares telethon is taking place on all television stations today Friday, starting at 9.15am.

Photo: Puttinu Cares, Facebook