Hundreds joined the seventeenth edition of the Good Friday walk in aid of Puttinu Cares, hours before a televised fundraising marathon.

Participants, who each donated €10, walked either from the Mellieħa, or Mosta parish square to Qawra overnight.

Puttinu Cares is mainly a children’s cancer support group set up in 2002 by the late Victor Calvagna and Rennie Zerafa, in a bid to support families with children suffering from cancer.

The fundraising marathon has been cancelled over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite no fundraisers, parents continued to travel to the UK for treatment.

RELATED STORIES ‘We knew he would die’ - Couple describes baby’s final weeks of life

'His chance of recovery was higher if both of us accompanied him'

Between 60 and 90 patients travel to the UK for treatment every month. They stay at one of the 20 apartments Puttinu Cares owns in Sutton.

As the rate of patients travelling is on the increase, Puttinu aims to raise more funds to be able to buy a new building in central London with the intention of securing a further 21 flats which will be available free of charge for the patients and their relatives who visit hospitals in the English capital.

Several cancer survivors and parents of late children who were supported by Puttinu Cares over the years are urging people to donate for the cause, while paying tribute to the charity's founder Victor Calvagna who tragically died earlier this year.

Jeanelle and Kevin Curmi, who recently lost their son Jake took part in the walk. Photo: Facebook Photo: Puttinu Cares Facebook page Photo: Puttinu Cares Facebook page Photo: Puttinu Cares Facebook page

The marathon is being broadcast live on TV between 10am and 3pm, and 9pm and midnight.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here or look up more information on the Puttinu Cares Facebook page.