A Hungarian man has agreed to be extradited to his country, where he is to serve a four-year prison term for aggravated theft.

Karoly Laszlo Nagy was arrested in Malta on Wednesday on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant and taken to court on Thursday.

Nagy has a Malta residence permit and had been living in Hamrun. The arrest warrant was issued by the Budapest Regional Court in September 2018.

Nagy had fled his country just after he was convicted for theft.

On Thursday, Magistrate Nadine Lia, after confirming the identity of the wanted person and in view of his consent, committed him to custody, pending his extradition.

Inspector Mark Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was defence counsel