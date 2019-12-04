Local international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will this week travel to Hungary for a double header assignment.

On Wednesday, he will referee the game valid from the sixth and final day of the group stage from Group F of the FIBA Euro Cup which will be played in the University City Arena in Gyor between the hosts Uni Gyor and the strong Spanish team Avenida Salamanca.

The following day, Vassallo will officiate the FIBA Euro Cup Group G game to be played in the Gal Jozsef Sportcsarnok Arena in Cegled between CKK Cegled and Olympiacos from Greece.

The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo who is crew chief, will consist of Goran Grbic (Slovenia) and Duhan Koyici (Turkey).