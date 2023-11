Hungary qualified for Euro 2024 when a late own goal gave them a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria in Sofia on Thursday.

The Hungarians were trailing 2-1 when Alex Petkov headed into his own net in the 97th minute to spark scenes of joy among the Hungarian players in a match played in an empty stadium.

The draw put Hungary on 15 points from seven games in Group G of European qualifying, two ahead of Serbia.

