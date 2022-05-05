Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is an ally of Vladimir Putin and he has taken a leaf out of the Russian president’s book in attracting major sporting events to boost his image among his people.
On Friday Orban – who was elected to a fourth term in office in April as his nationalist party Fidesz won with a thumping majority – will proudly see the Giro d’Italia, one of cycling’s main tours of the season, set off from Budapest.
In June the world swimming championships returns to town – having already been hosted there in 2017 -- and next year the world athletics championships will take place in the Hungarian capital.
