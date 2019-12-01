“Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted, the indifference of those who should have known better, and the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most that has made it possible for evil to triumph.” This was stated by Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie, who fought to modernise the country through social, economic and educational reforms and who was murdered by the Marxist army officers.

A thirst and hunger for justice means a deep yearning for things to be right in our individual lives and in society at large. As Christians, we believe this will only happen in its fullness when God’s kingdom comes completely and creation is restored to His original intention. Yet, this far from exempts us from proclaiming and yearning for God’s justice to be present in our fallen world.

The call for justice is never easy. It is even more challenging if we are in positions of authority, whether at work, in our families, in the political sphere or even in the Church itself. Yet Christ affirmed that this would never be a fruitless endeavour. “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied.” (Matthew 5:6)

The Gospel message goes far beyond its proclamation during Sunday Mass. It has to be scattered and active all the days of the week, by seeking to carry the values of our faith into family life, the marketplace and the public square. How are we seeking justice in our everyday choices and commitments?

First and foremost, our own families are the starting point and the centre of a vocation for justice. The way we treat our parents, spouses and children is in itself a reflection of our commitment to Christ’s love and justice. We demonstrate our commitment to justice by how we spend our time and money, and whether our family life includes an ethic of charity, service and action for justice.

A hunger and a thirst for justice spills into the structure of the corporate world both on the part of entrepreneurs and as consumers. Economic return is important, but so is the ethical responsibility of corporate entities. It is not just about avoiding evil, but doing what’s right, especially for the weak and vulnerable. Decisions about the use of capital have moral implications, and policies and decisions have to reflect respect for the dignity of human life and respect of the environment.

Last but not least, the hunger and thirst for justice spills into the fabric of every position of leadership. A justice-based leadership aligns individual and group values, mission, actions, structures and systems around a shared understanding of, and adherence to, clearly defined and universal principles of social justice and economic justice. It guides the development and operation of an individual or organisation, as well as of a larger economic or political system.

Justice-based leaders seek to promote a culture that develops, enriches and empowers each member of the group and thereby strengthens the whole. Justice-based leadership drives a dynamic process that seeks constantly to create systems and institutions that decentralise power, systems that ensure full transparency and accountability rather than systems that accommodate the greed and ruthless cravings of those in power.

In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr: “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable… Every step towards the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

gordon@atomserve.net