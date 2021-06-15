Joachim Loew said Monday that his under-fire Germany team are keen to prove themselves in their opening Euro 2020 fixture against world champions France.

Germany are under pressure to perform at Munich’s Allianz Arena in Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated Group F clash against France, who are among the favourites for the title.

Loew stands down as coach after the Euro following 15 years in charge and badly needs a deep run in the tournament following a bleak three years for German fans.

