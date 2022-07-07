A hungry man who stole food to feed himself when he ended up in dire straits after his life took a downward turn was placed under probation and urged to make the most of all help offered.

Stephen Chircop, a 56-year-old Żebbuġ resident, admitted to six separate instances of simple theft, committed between June 28 and July 5 from two stores in Merchants Street, Valletta.

Prosecuting inspector Daryl Borg told the court that investigations kicked off after a number of reports were filed at the Valletta police station about the suspected thefts.

Working on CCTV footage and keeping a lookout during early morning patrols in the area, investigators managed to identify the suspected thief.

When arrested, the man admitted he had stolen the items because he needed to eat.

His lawyer, legal aid counsel Josette Sultana, said the accused had bought a car and was subsequently targeted by a garnishee order.

From then on, his life went downhill.

He appeared to have no addictions but simply stole to feed himself.

“It’s hunger,” explained the lawyer, as the slight man, wearing shorts and t-shirt, stood in the dock.

In fact, he stole “fish fingers” and other similar items, continued the lawyer.

The accused confirmed his admission after being granted time to consult his lawyer and reconsider his guilty plea.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor informed the court that the estimated value of the stolen goods was €142 and €329 in respect of the two targeted outlets.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Josette Demicoli, declared the accused guilty and placed him under an 18-month probation period, urging him to attend regular appointments with the probation officer.

“If you cooperate and follow their guidance, you will find help on different fronts,” advised the magistrate, warning the accused that she would receive regular bi-annual reports about his progress and would face negative consequences if he failed to abide by court orders.