United States forward Mikal Bridges said his team were “just plain hungry” after they overpowered Italy on Tuesday to book their place in the Basketball World Cup semi-finals.

The US beat Italy 100-63 to rebound from their first defeat of the tournament, a loss to Lithuania in the second round two days earlier.

The Americans fell behind early against Lithuania but they had no such problems with Italy, leading by 10 points by the end of the first quarter.

Bridges, who led the US in scoring with 24 points, said the mantra heading into the quarter-final game was to “set the tone”.

