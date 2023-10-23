British veteran Geraint Thomas, winner of the Tour de France in 2018, said he wanted to have a "positive impact" on the Ineos team as they announced on Monday that he had extended his contract with them for a further two seasons at the age of 37.

Thomas, who came second in this year's Giro d'Italia, has signed a contract with the British team that runs until the end of 2025 at which point he intends to retire.

"I still just love riding my bike, racing and training with the boys, every single aspect of it," the Welshman said in a statement from the team.

"Although you should never say 'never', in my mind this is my last contract. But I know that I still have two great seasons in my legs."

