Motorcyclists drove among trees at Miżieb at excessive speed on Sunday disrespecting the natural environment, the hunters’ federation said as it expressed “shock and shame” at the arrogant attitude.

In a statement, the FKNK again referred to the presence of Birdlife activists at a restricted area of the reserve on Friday probably “to spy on hunters” and said it had filed a police report about both incidents.

After Birdlife on Friday claimed that a child was seen handling a shotgun and being guided to aim and shoot at a bird in Miżieb, the FKNK said the claims were “incorrect and deceitful” and accused Birdlife activists of being in a restricted area.

Video: FKNK

The FKNK said its Mizieb and Aħrax reserves are not fenced-in so the public had free access throughout the year. They well welcome to recreate but it expected everyone’s cooperation and said no one should try to take advantage of, or abuse, the situation.

It called on the minister to appoint the promised guards for the reserves in line with the existing agreement the government had with hunters.