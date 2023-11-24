Hunters on Friday called on Birdlife to “exercise caution” when drawing conclusions about a bird’s condition without comprehensive examination and data.

Referring to claims by Birdlife on Thursday that a mute swan which landed at Mġarr ix-Xini on Wednesday evening and Mġarr Harbour on Thursday morning appeared to be injured, and had its head covered in blood, the hunters’ federation, FKNK said this statement was “probably incorrect”.

It said it was not the first of the several similar past BirdLife reports “which were incorrect, misconceived, and contained half-truths, falsities and lies”, just as long as these harmed hunters and trappers and Malta’s reputation. BirdLife never said the bird had been shot.

FKNK said it can supply documented evidence in support of such declarations including the use of touched-up improper pictures, the filing of false police reports, unrealistic and unsupported ill-conceived emotional reports of millions of birds slaughtered and captured by Maltese hunters and trappers.

On the swan issue, the FKNK said a quick Google search revealed that mute swans often displayed a rusty-red crown (very similar to that of the bird in Gozo) as a result of iron that is dissolved in the water which resultant rust attaches to the swan’s head feathers.

FKNK stressed that caution should be exercised when drawing conclusions about a bird’s condition without comprehensive examination and data.