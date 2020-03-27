Hunters are eager to know whether spring hunting for quail and turtle doves will be permitted from April.

In a statement on Friday, the hunters’ federation said it had presented its proposals to Minister Clint Camilleri, who also happens to be a hunter.

It pointed out that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ornis Committee, which normally makes recommendations on hunting, had not yet been appointed.

The minister had a time limit established by law from when the Ornis recommendations are received to announce the application of a derogation except in special circumstances when the derogation could be applied by two days before the season opened.

The FKNK said that, based on this, the minister should legislate and apply a derogation even in the absence of Ornis recommendations. Last year, the quail hunting season opened between April 10 and 30.

The opening of the hunting season has long been a point of contention. According to EU's birds directive, member states must ensure that migratory species are not hunted during their period of reproduction or during their return to their rearing grounds.