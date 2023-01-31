The hunters' association Kaċċaturi San Ubertu has written to the prime minister complaining of institutional discrimination against hunting in schools.

The association is setting up an exhibition on hunting in state schools, and has been given funds for the purpose by the Gozo Ministry, which is responsible for hunting.

The exhibition has been approved by the Ministry of Education but slammed by the Malta Union of Teachers which said that it had always condemned any killing of living species and its promotion in schools. It urged educators to pursue their teaching in schools to show the real effects of hunting.

The hunters' association said its exhibition was about the traditional culture of sustainable hunting and live-capture and highlighted the valuable work of enthusiasts in favour of the environment.

"The reaction to this exhibition according to public statements by BirdLife Malta, the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) and other entities clearly show the opposition of educators towards this part of our culture being conveyed to children and that it is being shunned in schools. This fact creates a prejudice and an orchestrated indoctrination in children who ultimately at the age of sixteen are entitled to vote on this culture," the association said.

"Such statements confirm without any doubt a clear indication of an institutionalized prejudice in our schools against any form of factual information about hunting and live-capture since Birdlife Malta took over environmental studies in 1994 and that our sector has been complaining about for years.

"We believe that no one, even more so the educator, has the right to deny factual information or to condition minds according to a stated agenda. We also believe that like any other recognized legal sector, our education system should not discriminate or indoctrinate against our traditional culture of legal and sustainable hunting and live-capture through teaching entrusted to an organization that has a declared anti-hunting agenda."

The association appealed to the prime minister to ensure that every legal aspect of Maltese culture and tradition, including the culture of hunting would no longer be excluded from the education system.